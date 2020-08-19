James Halbakken: Democrats have become anarchists

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we near election day, it becomes clear to anyone paying attention that the Democratic party clearly represents anarchy more than any other cause or movement.

Their recent partnering with Marxist organizations of Antifascist and Black Lives Matter represents their efforts of “fundamentally changing” and “transforming” America.

Antifa and BLM anarchists have exhibited their demands on America and have openly declared themselves as Marxist. One must only review Marx’s and Engle’s “Communist Manifesto” to understand their goals. Add in Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals,” and one fully understands their movement.

Dissolution of family, Christianity capitalism and history is the beginning. This has gradually happened for years and is now accelerating. We see this in large urban cities with rioting, looting and killing under the guise of “social justice.”

These anarchists have cover from liberal Democratic mayors who reduce and defund police protection. Black lives do not matter to them, or they would work to reduce urban murders and crime instead of inciting and perpetrating it.