James Francisco Bonilla: Column on protest missed the point

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was deeply disappointed by your May 30 piece, “War Against Their Own,” by Rachel Mergen.

She begins by misinforming the reader that the uprising in the Twin Cities was merely a riot. The truth is that the vast majority of participants were not rioters. They were peacefully protesting the injustice of George Floyd’s murder and the continuing presence of systemic racism.

Do I condemn the minority that committed acts of violence? Absolutely, especially those outside agitators from the extreme left and right who came with the express intention of fermenting violence.

She asserts that “everyone [there] seems to have forgotten about the COVID-19 pandemic” because people were not social distancing. If she’d done her homework she would know that the disproportionate effect of this pandemic on Black Americans is yet another example of the systemic racism (in health care, employment) that protestors are fed up with.

She tells the reader that she has mixed emotions. But not once does she share her emotions about the death of George Floyd. She does however express some sympathy for the emotions of the police. This is not balanced reporting. It is a classic example of how implicit bias works in journalism.