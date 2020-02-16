Too many of our representatives in Congress are focused only on winning and holding office rather than serving the public.
They raise millions of dollars from wealthy individuals and corporate political action committees to finance campaigns that don’t inform voters on important issues, but sow fear and divisiveness in an attempt to win and hold office.
Dan Feehan, who is challenging incumbent Jim Hagedorn in the 1st Congressional District, is a refreshingly different type of candidate.
He has devoted his career to public service. While an undergraduate, he joined the ROTC after the terrorist attacks in 2001.
Upon receiving his commission, he did two tours of duty in Iraq and was awarded the bronze star. After completing his military service he taught math in disadvantaged school districts. He earned a Master of Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School and went on to serve as deputy assistant Secretary of Defense.
He has traveled throughout the 1st District listening to voter concerns.
His campaign is focused on helping solve problems confronting voters. He will work to make health care more affordable and accessible in rural areas and protect insurance coverage for those with pre-existing medical conditions. He recognizes the importance of early childhood education and will work to make it available to all families.
He will also work to make higher education accessible to more students and will work to prevent students from massive debt by reducing student loan rates and expanding loan forgiveness programs.
In stark contrast to his opponent, Dan Feehan will not accept campaign money from corporate PACs. He will not be beholden to corporate interests. He is running not just to win office, but to solve the problems of voters in the 1st District.
James Bromeland, Winona
