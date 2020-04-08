James Bromeland: Feehan offers fact-based policy
James Bromeland: Feehan offers fact-based policy

The COVID-19 national crises demonstrates that it is important to have elected officials who base policy on facts, science and reason.

Dan Feehan, candidate for Congress in the 1st District, is such a person.

Recognizing that recent legislation providing paid sick leave excludes millions of workers, he has called for extending this to workers who have been excluded.

Since rural areas are not going to be spared from this pandemic, he has supported full support of rural hospitals that have been under resourced and face closure.

If you want a representative who recognizes the importance of reasonable, fact-based policy, vote for Dan Feehan.

James Bromeland, Winona

