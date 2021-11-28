James Armstrong: County animal caps matter

Paracelsus, the father of toxicology, said “the dose makes the poison.” Everything is poisonous at a certain level: people can die from drinking too much water. Let’s apply that concept to the Daley Farm’s request to expand their operations from 1500 to 5900 animals.

Cow manure is a fact of life on the farm. My grandfather raised beef cattle, and when I was a boy we had to look out for cow pies when we walked the field. They were smelly when fresh, but after they dried out in the sun we would sometimes chuck them like frisbees. Cow pies helped the grass to grow thick and green. The pasture could handle the level of waste—and benefit from it.

A Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) does away with the pasture, keeping the animals in sheds where they are fed grain and industrial bi-products. The more animals you pack into a space, the larger the profit--and the more concentrated the manure. A Holstein produces 42,000 pounds of manure annually. This means the Dailey Farm wants to produce some 248 million pounds of manure per year, all of which will be kept in a massive lagoon.

Agricultural manure is a primary source of nitrogen and phosphorus to surface and groundwater. According to the CDC, it can contain “pathogens such as E. coli, growth hormones, antibiotics, chemicals used as additives to the manure or to clean equipment, animal blood, silage leachate from corn feed, or copper sulfate used in footbaths for cows.” Since Lewiston is on karst topography, the Daley Farm’s waste lagoon is essentially a lake of poop on top of a giant sponge. And they want to make it four times bigger.

The dose makes the poison. Winona County caps the numbers of animals allowed in feedlot operations for a reason.

James Armstrong

Winona

