Jack Kleinmann:

This is very dangerous. It’s also very dangerous to fetuses. This is one of those “secrets” that no one is supposed to know about. 5G is the worst as it is completely different from 4G and much, much more powerful. Numerous illnesses have been implicated in the use of cell phones, cell towers, WiFi, laptops/tablets, cordless phones, headphones, smart devices, satellites, etc. Some of these are childhood leukemia, autism, ADHD, cancer, Alzheimers, diabetes, miscarriage, infertility, birth defects, heart and lung problems, insomnia, depression, anxiety, and a compromised immune system. Fetuses, infants, and children do not have the resources to combat microwave radiation that is emitted from these devices. 5G has NEVER been tested for safety. We are the guinea pigs for this technology. The government passed a law that no one can sue any telecom company for injuries. Why do you suppose that is? Of course no one wants to hear that cell phones and WiFi are dangerous because we are all addicted to them. But if you care about your children, do not let them near any cell phone or wireless laptop/tablet, and replace your WiFi with an Ethernet cable. There are thousands of articles on the internet that expose the dangers of microwave radiation. It is your job as a parent to keep your children safe. Call the school district and tell them you don’t want any 5G devices or any wireless devices in the schools. Have you ever asked yourself why there is a childhood leukemia epidemic? An autism epidemic? An Alzheimers epidemic? These all started with the advent of wireless technology.