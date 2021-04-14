Howard Kruger: Turning down $1.9 million leads to more potholes

Spring is here and with it are spring showers and lots of potholes. The potholes are the result of the Winona City Council’s recent rejection of $1.9 million. The reason apparently was that vehicular convenience is much more desirable than pedestrian safety.

The Broadway plan received $1.9 million in free money due to its innovative design, which reduced lanes that were not necessary and created critical amenities for pedestrians. Because of this fantastic effort by our city staff, Winona was awarded two grants that totaled $1.9 million. That is why $300,000 was spent to design a revitalized Broadway.

The whole effort was flippantly disregarded by our City Council. Adding insult to injury was the whopper of a lie that it saved $1.4 million. Winona gets around $800,000 a year from the Minnesota State Aid Fund. The next Minnesota biennium looks OK but the Republican controlled Senate majority has proposed a 5% cut for all spending anyway. That means that we may not be getting the maximum amount from the fund. That $1.4 million we were told we saved is going to trickle into our road budget over two years. That means that the remaining $585,000 we have for this year's budget will not grow magically into $1.4 million. It means we will have 15 blocks of new potholes, year after car rattling year.