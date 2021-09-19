 Skip to main content
Howard Kruger: Thanks to Eagle Club for donation to FOWP
The Friends of Winona Parks (FOWP) would like to thank the Eagles Club in Winona for their generous donation.

With this donation and many others FOWP have planted 12 big trees in our parks. And volunteers led by Kent Grove and Greg Olson have treated over 180 ash trees, keeping them alive for three years.

When we started early this spring, I did not know what to expect but I am very pleased with everyone’s efforts in accomplishing what I think will be a group that for long in the future will benefit the parks of Winona.

Next year it is the goal of FOWP to plant 20 new big trees and do so in 2023. Please consider donating and for more information visit our Facebook page is @friendsofWinonaparks.

Howard Kruger

Winona

