 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henry North; AMA issue offer guidance on facemasks
0 comments

Henry North; AMA issue offer guidance on facemasks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For all you people who just can’t seem to understand why we don’t want to wear face masks, please reference the Journal of American Medical Association April 21, 2020 issue, Volume 323, Number 15: Face masks should be used only by individuals who have symptoms of respiratory infection such as coughing, sneezing, or, in some cases, fever. Face masks should also be worn by health care workers, by individuals who are taking care of or are in close contact with people who have respiratory infections, or otherwise as directed by a doctor. Face masks should not be worn by healthy individuals to protect themselves from acquiring respiratory infection because there is no evidence to suggest that face masks worn by healthy individuals are effective in preventing people from becoming ill.

Any questions?

Henry North

Winona

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WIARA State High School Ski & Snowboard Championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News