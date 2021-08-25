Henry North; AMA issue offer guidance on facemasks

For all you people who just can’t seem to understand why we don’t want to wear face masks, please reference the Journal of American Medical Association April 21, 2020 issue, Volume 323, Number 15: Face masks should be used only by individuals who have symptoms of respiratory infection such as coughing, sneezing, or, in some cases, fever. Face masks should also be worn by health care workers, by individuals who are taking care of or are in close contact with people who have respiratory infections, or otherwise as directed by a doctor. Face masks should not be worn by healthy individuals to protect themselves from acquiring respiratory infection because there is no evidence to suggest that face masks worn by healthy individuals are effective in preventing people from becoming ill.