Nearly every day, I walk the West Lake path.
I also cross Vila street where the crosswalk is. Last month, I called the city of Winona to alert them to the dangerous crosswalk crossing because of the Gundersen construction.
The crosswalk had been blocked. I asked what could be done to make the pedestrian crossing safe. Essentially, I was told that there was nothing to be done because drivers do not pay attention to the crosswalk.
I suggested taking a drive down Vila to see what the problem was and I was told that they “would take care of the problem.”
At the end of the conversation, I again requested that the city think about what could be done to make this crossing safer.
As far as I could tell, nothing was done. In fact, things got worse. The construction company was allowed to park equipment on the road, thus narrowing the road. Cars were still speeding down Vila Street.
It seems many things could have been done. For example, why not lower the speed limit to, say, 20 mph?
Why not put up some flashing lights? It seems that city street engineers should have acted to make this crossing safe (even without some resident having to tell them about it). Instead, we have a woman killed there.
I hope that the city will now do something to improve the crossing. When Gundersen opens, there will be more people wanting to cross to perhaps visit the mall.
There are children who walk or bike the lake path and have to cross at the Vila crosswalk to get to school every morning and afternoon. We need some responsible thinkers to correct this problem.
Helen Kowalski, Winona
