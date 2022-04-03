Helen Bagshaw: Work together to reverse youth tobacco epidemic

Work together to reverse youth tobacco epidemic

As a Winona resident, public health advocate and working in community prevention, I am extremely concerned about the ongoing youth tobacco crisis.

Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the USA.

The FDA’s failure to remove all flavored e-cigarettes from the marketplace has led to dramatic increases among flavored products still available.

Minnesota youth are still vaping at very high rates, with one in five high school students using e-cigarettes and 70% of high school and middle school users reporting signs of nicotine dependence. Seven in 10 youth say they use e-cigarettes “because they come in flavors we like.” In Minnesota, 67% of high-school tobacco users use flavored products.

Flavored products mask the harshness of tobacco, AND ARE LURING YOUTH INTO ADDICTION. The tobacco industry deliberately uses flavors to attract the next generation of smokers. Nicotine is highly addictive, harms the adolescent brain and primes youth for addiction. Today’s popular e-cigarettes contain high levels of nicotine. Flavorings in e-liquids are harmful when inhaled and can damage airway and lung tissue.

Restricting sales of flavored tobacco products can reduce tobacco use. More than a dozen Minnesota communities have restricted the sale of flavored tobacco products. Studies show that local flavor restrictions reduce the chance that teens will ever try tobacco products

Is Winona County ready to clear the market of all flavored tobacco products?

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the need for strong tobacco prevention policies that put public health ahead of tobacco industry profits.

We can do more to prevent youth from becoming addicted and protect adults targeted by the tobacco industry. The youth tobacco epidemic demands swift action from all levels of government.

I ask that the Winona community support public investments in tobacco prevention and treatment efforts. Let’s work together to reverse the youth tobacco epidemic and protect the health of all Minnesotans.

Helen Bagshaw

Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0