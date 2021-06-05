Helen Bagshaw: Take time to learn ‘Hands-Only’ CPR

Take time to learn ‘Hands-Only’ CPR

I am excited to share information on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) & the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) during CPR & AED Awareness Week,

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year, with 70% happening in homes. About 40 people each hour has a cardiac arrest while not in a hospital, and 9 of 10 do not survive,

I am asking the Winona community to take one minute to learn the life-saving skills of ‘Hands-Only’ CPR and help to address a health concern that impacts our entire community. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double, or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

In just one minute, you can learn the two simple steps of ‘Hands-Only’ CPR. Most people say they feel helpless to act because they do not know how to administer CPR, or it has been too long since they learned. The truth is, when you see a teen or an adult collapse, it only takes two steps to save a life:

1. Call 911.