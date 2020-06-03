Helen Bagshaw: Support CPR and AED awareness

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year, with 70% happening in homes.
About 40 people each hour have a cardiac arrest while not in a hospital, and nine of 10 do not survive. Since more Americans are spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the odds of cardiac arrests occurring at home are likely to increase.
I am asking the Winona community to take one minute of your day this week to learn the lifesaving skills of hands-only CPR and help to address a health concern that impacts our entire community.
CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double, or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. If you ever need to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you care about: a spouse, parent, child, friend, colleague or neighbor.
In just one minute, you can learn the two simple steps of hands-only CPR. Most people say they feel helpless to act because they do not know how to administer CPR, or it has been too long since they learned.
The truth is, when you see a teen or an adult collapse, it only takes two steps to save a life:
1. Call 911.
2. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest, preferably to the beat of the disco classic, “Stayin’ Alive.” (The 120 beats per minute are the perfect rhythm for chest compressions)
There is a hands-only CPR instructional video you share it with important people in your life.
If you want to learn and practice hands-only CPR, just get a group together, contact me and I will provide free training in person or virtual. I have manikins, an AED trainer, disco music and I promise you some fun.
Hands-only CPR: Anyone can do it. Everyone should
Together, let us all do something amazing for our community – learn hands-only CPR.
Helen Bagshaw, Winona
Helen Bagshaw is an AHA CPR Instructor. You can reach her at hbagshaw@winonahealth.org.
