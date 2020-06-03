Helen Bagshaw: Support CPR and AED awareness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year, with 70% happening in homes.

About 40 people each hour have a cardiac arrest while not in a hospital, and nine of 10 do not survive. Since more Americans are spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the odds of cardiac arrests occurring at home are likely to increase.

I am asking the Winona community to take one minute of your day this week to learn the lifesaving skills of hands-only CPR and help to address a health concern that impacts our entire community.

CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double, or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. If you ever need to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you care about: a spouse, parent, child, friend, colleague or neighbor.

In just one minute, you can learn the two simple steps of hands-only CPR. Most people say they feel helpless to act because they do not know how to administer CPR, or it has been too long since they learned.

The truth is, when you see a teen or an adult collapse, it only takes two steps to save a life:

1. Call 911.