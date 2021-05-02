Helen Bagshaw: Join forces in reversing youth tobacco epidemic

Join forces in reversing youth tobacco epidemic

As a Winona resident and public health advocate, I am extremely concerned about the ongoing youth tobacco crisis.

Youth vaping remains at epidemic levels. Today, about one in five Minnesota high-schoolers and young adults regularly vape e-cigarettes, and there is worrisome evidence that e-cigarette use is creating strong nicotine addictions among young people.

As a critical care nurse, and working in community prevention, I have experienced firsthand the harm that tobacco products inflict upon the health of our communities.

Tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease, disability, and death in the US.

Thankfully, state leaders like Rep. Gene Pelowski and Sen. Jeremy Miller are making efforts to boost funding for tobacco prevention initiatives to help us combat addiction. Miller’s proposal to invest additional resources in tobacco prevention would be a huge win for our state, and I urge other lawmakers to add their support.

Things are changing as it was announced on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will propose a ban on menthol-flavored cigarettes and ban all characterizing flavors (including menthol) in cigars.