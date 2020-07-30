Harvey Benson: Kruger deserves support for Senate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here is one reason to support Sarah Kruger as our next state senator.

On three occasions, Minnesota voters have approved a constitutional amendment dedicating a portion of state lottery proceeds to finance the Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund.

Currently, the Republican-led Senate is placing these funds in jeopardy by redirecting these funds to wastewater infrastructure, which are capital projects that should be part of the state’s bonding bill.

I am very concerned about the conservation of our natural resources, for once they are gone, they are gone forever, or nearly impossible to bring back.

Minnesota pays for wastewater facilities through bonding revenue. Therefore, the Republican-led Senate should do what we know already works -- pass a bonding bill and not steal from constitutionally protected funds.

Sarah Kruger would work to protect our environment. She knows how to do the right thing without playing shell games; I don’t see Sen. Jeremy Miller stepping up to the plate.

This is one reason I'm voting for Sarah Kruger in November.

Harvey Benson, Harmony, Minnesota

