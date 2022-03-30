Harley Antoff: Seniors contributed to great work at Habitat

I have a comment on the article in the Monday’s paper (March 21) about Sandy Villard and her projects with Habitat for Humanity. I have worked with Sandy in previous years, and know her to be the wonderful person that Jessi Darst talked about.

After reading the article and looking at the picture in the paper with the painted Bird Houses, I think that Jessi should have given credit to “all” the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program (RSVP) members who constructed the Bird House’s so that Sandy could paint them for one of her projects. Without their efforts, Sandy wouldn’t have this project to do.