Gregg Mast: Legislature should pass ECO Act

The Energy Conservation & Optimization Act is a bipartisan opportunity to build on past successes. Minnesota’s existing energy efficiency program has put more than $6 billion back into Minnesotans’ pockets during the past 20 years.

While it may grab fewer headlines, the energy efficiency sector has been quietly powering the clean energy industry for years. Efficiency jobs -- like helping make new and existing buildings more efficient or installing heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment -- make up three quarters of the clean energy job sector.

It’s also been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, making up the lion's share of the 11,500 jobs lost across the industry in the state.

Lee Valencour, a CEEM member, and president of Plains Energy Services, illustrates the problems facing the energy efficiency industry today. Valencour was conducting commercial energy audits, until the pandemic upended his work.

He tells us many of his clients closed their purse strings once COVID-19 hit, and the revenue stream still hasn’t been turned back on. In fact, he says the only authorized expenses he’s getting are maintenance costs critical to operating a facility.