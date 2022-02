We've had a coup attempt against our nation and bogus election fraud claims which led to draconian legislation across our country. Threats and legislation are being used against our teachers if they speak inconvenient historical facts.

Down through the ages troubled times have sometimes led to human sacrifices. In just the past few months over 100,000 anti-vaxers have sacrificed their lives. Perhaps "Ignorance is Strength" should be our nation's new motto.