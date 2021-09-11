Greg Flogstad: 9.11

A warm sunny day was in the making.

Work, school, to-dos was our way of thinking.

Then planes began careening and passengers screaming.

Little did we glean that terrorists were seething.

Then one, two, three, four strikes of horror.

We listened and watched, would there be more?

Shock, awe, fright and amaze—the Twin Towers caved.

The Pentagon and Shanksville too, assailed with a slice of a blade.

Falling, running, jumping, screaming, crying, gasping for breath.

Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, suffering then death.

No this cannot be, are we not the land of the free?

Even our President had to flee.

Trickery and naivete disbursed this wicked band.

A storm of vulnerability swept our land.

Firemen and policemen came to the call.

Great heroes they were but many did fall.