Ginny Wright Kulig: Relived when daugther in NY responded

On the morning of September 11, 2001, I arrived at my; office at the Trempealeau County Health Care Center Annex in Independence, Wisconsin, curious as to why several staff members were gathered in the usually vacant office next to mine. I joined them to see what was going on.
What was going on was the horror happening to the Twin Towers. My immediate thought was that it was a movie, but then I realized it was real and I remember thinking to myself, "nothing is ever going to be the same again."
I went back to my office and broke one of my steadfast rules of not using my work computer for anything personal. I contacted my daughter who at the time was working in a New York City office, near Grand Central Station.
I was more than relieved when she immediately responded! They had been instructed to leave the office, so she would walk 72 blocks to her apartment. I remember she told me she had felt two thousand souls leave this world that day. Tragically, we would later learn that it was far more than that . . . .
As she walked through Central Park, she said, it was like two different worlds, as many there did not seem to know yet about the vast destruction that had occurred.
The following year, I visited that stark site in NYC, finding the engraved name of a friend's son Peter, his "best friend." People from all parts of the world were there taking pictures of the unbelievable scene. As for my daughter, she never could or did visit the site of the terror that triggered "nothing ever being the same again."