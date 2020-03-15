Gay Mortensen: Pomeranians not required for fur fun

I’m doggone excited about the March of the Pomeranians Pet Parade. Because of the title, many think it is a parade for Pomeranian dogs and their owners. Allow me to let the cat out of the bag.
It has that title because it is one of the Kashubian Capital Celebration events, KCC2020, happening throughout the year in Winona. Bytów Poland, Winona’s sister city, is in Poland’s Pomeranian region and where the Pomeranian breed of dog is from.
Any well-behaved, wouldn’t-hurt-a-fly, plays-well-with-others pet can participate with you.
I should let sleeping dogs lie and not tell you all this because there are big prizes to be won.
I know people working on costumes that are as cute as a bug’s ear. You can participate in the parade with your pet for free; or you can register to compete as participants for one of the six-$100 cash prizes.
Dress yourself and your pet in cultural-themed costumes. There will be adult and youth prize categories: Best Dressed; Best Cultural Costume; and Most Look-a-Like Owner and Pet.
This pet parade will be a great time for all on Saturday, March 28, at the Sobieski Park Lodge on East Seventh Street in Winona.
You can watch, participate or compete. The fun starts at noon. Register in advance to compete at http://kcc2020.org/events, or on parade day beginning at 11:30 a.m. The cost to compete is $1 per pet leg; so an average of $2-$4 to win $100. Additionally, you can register to purchase a photo taken with you and your pet.
Stick around for the Furball -- music and dancing fun with Aaron Repinski. Also, you will find food, artisan crafts and KCC2020 gear to purchase.
March of the Pomeranians on Saturday, March 28 at noon at Sobieski Park Lodge. A little bird told me, that if it is raining cats and dogs, the event will be held at the Winona Mall.
Don’t let others have the lion's share of the fun. March of Pomeranians is going to be the bees’ knees on March 28. Fur real.
Gay Mortensen, Winona