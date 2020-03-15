Gay Mortensen: Pomeranians not required for fur fun

I’m doggone excited about the March of the Pomeranians Pet Parade. Because of the title, many think it is a parade for Pomeranian dogs and their owners. Allow me to let the cat out of the bag.

It has that title because it is one of the Kashubian Capital Celebration events, KCC2020, happening throughout the year in Winona. Bytów Poland, Winona’s sister city, is in Poland’s Pomeranian region and where the Pomeranian breed of dog is from.

Any well-behaved, wouldn’t-hurt-a-fly, plays-well-with-others pet can participate with you.

I should let sleeping dogs lie and not tell you all this because there are big prizes to be won.

I know people working on costumes that are as cute as a bug’s ear. You can participate in the parade with your pet for free; or you can register to compete as participants for one of the six-$100 cash prizes.

Dress yourself and your pet in cultural-themed costumes. There will be adult and youth prize categories: Best Dressed; Best Cultural Costume; and Most Look-a-Like Owner and Pet.

This pet parade will be a great time for all on Saturday, March 28, at the Sobieski Park Lodge on East Seventh Street in Winona.