Gay Mortensen: Great Winona County History Hunt is great fun

I enjoyed a day with two close friends traveling safely in my friend’s car making stops around Winona County to learn fun facts about many historical spots from Rollingstone to Beaver, Elba, Whitewater Park, St Charles, Lewiston, Fremont, Dakota, Pickwick, Cedar Valley and Winona.

We packed bag lunches for a picnic along our adventure and made a grand day of it.

We met individuals also out on the hunt and would encourage families and teams of friends to gather safely in a vehicle to join in this creative learning opportunity and fundraiser for the Winona County Historical Society.

Take all day as my friends and I did, or clip along at a quicker pace. Finding the clue/answer at each location is outdoors, so fresh air fun for all.

You can purchase your History Hunt map for $10 at the History Center at 160 Johnson St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Saturday through Aug. 24.

Collect all the history facts, enter them in the designated spots on your map, and return the map to the History Center by 4 p.m. on Aug. 24 to be eligible for the $500 prize.

You can purchase as many maps as you like to increase your chances to win.