I find it a bit puzzling on how the Democratic Party presidential candidates and the incumbent president conduct their campaigns for the 2020 presidential election.
The Democratic Party candidates conduct town hall meetings and impromptu conversations with perspective voters, while our president delivers his message via his “ruckus-style rallies.”
Here is my perception on these two methods of communicating. Although en masse, meeting with voters on a somewhat individual basis allows for a two-way exchange of ideas, issues, and promotes discussions. On the other hand, speaking from a podium and telling the public what you’ve done and what you’re going to do is a one-way conversation.
From my recollection of high school civics classes, the bedrock of American government has what’s called a “representative democracy.” We (the voters), elect office holders to represent and formulate laws to advocate on our behalf, not have a candidate dictate on what he/she is going to do.
Again, this is just an observation of the stark differences on how the methods of these campaigns are operating.
Fred Orlowske, Winona
