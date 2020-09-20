Fred Fletcher: Schollmeier has right priorities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would urge you to vote for Paul Schollmeier for the city council at-large seat.

He supports projects that build on our already high quality of life in Winona such as focusing on roads, an all-age East End Community Center, developing the bluffside hiking trails, renovating or replacing the Central Fire Station, continuing the work on the Masonic Theatre and upgrading Mankato Avenue.

Anyone who goes through the Sarnia/Mankato intersection knows a traffic circle would be a huge improvement. I trust Paul to wisely prioritize these needed projects that would enhance multiple aspects of our lives.

Fred Fletcher, Winona

