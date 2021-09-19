 Skip to main content
Frank Bures: Join us at two performances
The Gate City Jazz Band is back. As the clarinet player in the group, I invite all to join us. We are playing Sunday at the Black Horse on Highway 61 South. Come to enjoy the happy traditional jazz, dine, and tap your toes while digesting.

Also, on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m. the woodwind quintet from Winona, Frankly, My Dears, will play a program at the Old Main Historical and Community Arts Center, 20869 College Ave., Galesville, Wisconsin.

The selections include pieces for quintet, but also some favorites like The Entertainer, Amazing Grace, and Alexander's Ragtime Band. Members are Heidi Bryant, flute; Kristi Krause, oboe; Pam Lehmeier, bassoon; Shawn Kennedy-Lee, horn, and I'll play clarinet. There is a minimal entrance fee. Come and plan to enjoy a "windy" evening.

Frank Bures

Winona 

