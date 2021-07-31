Frank Bures: Don't miss today's Winona Jazz Festival

As a member of the Gate City Jazz Band and the Too Darn Hot Jazz Band, I would like to invite everyone to a fun afternoon Saturday at the Winona Jazz Festival at LaCanne Park in Goodview.

The weather forecasters (precipitation prognosticators) are saying it will be a beautiful summer day. Come at noon and enjoy three great bands playing music you just have tap your feet to. Les Fields and the Turkey River All Stars from Rochester from noon to 1:30 p.m., the Too Darn Hot Jazz Band from the La Crosse/Winona area) from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., and Winona’s own Gate City Jazz Band from 3:30 to 5 p.m.