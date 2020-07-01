Fatima Said: Thanks to Winona Community Foundation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On behalf of Project FINE, I would like to thank the Winona Community Foundation for its generosity in providing assistance for members of our community as a result of rising needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its recognition of the increasing needs of individuals and swift response to help address those challenges is greatly appreciated.

Our organization was fortunate to be selected to help disperse $10,000 of COVID-19 Relief Funds to refugee and immigrant families in our region.

This assistance was highly beneficial for families, as many faced layoffs, reduction in hours and economic hardship as a result of the pandemic.

I commend the Winona Community Foundation for its recognition of community needs and its commitment to improving quality of life in the Winona area.

Also, thank you to the many businesses and individuals who donated to the COVID-19 Relief Fund. Your kindness has touched many lives.

Fatima Said, Winona

Fatima Said is executive director of Project FINE.

