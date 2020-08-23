F. Craig Zeches: Thanks for election support

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I want to thank all who supported me the past primary.

Your participation is critical and appreciated as we select the leaders of Winona County.

Thank you also to the diligent workers who dedicated time and presence at the polling locations. Your sacrifice allowed those who wanted to vote in person that option.

As the campaign moves forward to the Nov. 3 election day, we are eager to announce that Jordan Potter (Winona County primary commissioner candidate) has joined our campaign. We invite him as an active participant and value his input.

Nov. 3 is an important day for Winona County and I ask for your new and continued support and vote for Winona County Commissioner District 4. I will bring forth the “change now” being asked for.

F. Craig Zeches, Winona

F. Craig Zeches is a candidate for Winona County Commissioner District 4.

