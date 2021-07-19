Eve Tamer: Praying for Father Altman from Australia

We are praying for Father Altman from Port Fairy, a small country town in Victoria, Australia. I started to listen to Father Altman's sermons when our churches closed and all sacraments stopped, and I have been listening every week since.
Father Altman stood up for Christ when the government in the US called the Church non-essential while Walmart and abortion clinics stayed open, as deemed essential.
The same ridiculous events happened here in Australia. We were watching Mass online, with all sacraments stopped as deemed non-essential, and I would then go to Kmart where there were people everywhere. In south west Victoria, our Churches didn't even bother to open when the government allowed it. They took a few more weeks of not feeding their flock for no reason at all. Maybe life was convenient online?
Father Altman has been accused of being divisive. He has certainly divided the truth of Christ from the wolves in sheep's clothing that have not only failed to feed their flock the sacraments, but also the truth. Some have called Father Altman a controversial parish priest. He's as controversial as the Apostles were in their time.
Preaching in a secular society isn't easy and certainly would be divisive. Remember what Christ said, "Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me." This ordeal for Father Altman will only bring out more truths, make the faithful stronger, and expose more false prophets.
God bless Father Altman.
Eve Tamer
Port Fairy, Australia
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks (copy)
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
In this Series
UPDATED COLLECTION: The Altman file, full coverage, reaction since public condemnation of Democrats
-
Fr. Altman gives blessing at CPAC, after Diocese removed him from ministry
-
Updated
Diocese of La Crosse: Full statement regarding Father James Altman
-
Updated
Watch Now: Father Altman under fire for COVID protocols, vaccine misinformation
- 35 updates