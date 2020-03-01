Evan Daley: Support expansion of Daley Farm

Daley Farm of Lewiston LLP is trying to gain approval to expand its farming operation but is hitting roadblocks along the way.
Last year, the Variance Board of Winona County voted against the expansion in a 3-2 vote. Winona County commissioner chair Marie Kovecsi was instrumental in appointing three out of five members to the Winona County Variance Board who she knew were against the expansion.
Support is needed for dairy farms in Minnesota, like Daley Farms, who are hoping to expand to provide for the 13 families that are part of the farm.
The proposed expansion should not be based on the personal views of the commissioners or Variance Board members, but instead be based upon what is best for the community and businesses within Winona County.
You have free articles remaining.
Daley Farm has followed the rules and regulations of farming by complying with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency requirements.
In 2011, Daley Farm spent about $3 million to ensure the farm operated in an environmentally sound manner.
Even after the MPCA said Daley Farm had pollution under control and the plans for the expansion were environmentally sound, the Variance Board still voted against it.
This expansion will allow Winona County residents to get local products that support the community. Also, if modern farming is not supported, farms will go out of business and people will lose jobs.
It is time that the public strike back and vote for commissioners who will support farming, and in turn, do what is best for the community.
Evan Daley, Utica
Evan Daley is a son of an owner of Daley Farm and works on the farm.