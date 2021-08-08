Eric Leitzen: No a fan of 'be good':

Recently, this paper featured an article on yet another project from state Sen. Jeremy Miller.

And it was honestly one of the best pieces of comedy I've read in a while.

You're telling me, in the middle of economic chaos, staring down the barrel of another COVID blowup, just the latest preventable medical tragedy in the country that makes money on preventable medical tragedy... the best he can conjure up is selling hats that say “be good?”

What is this, elementary school?

The best part of the article, though: “Sales don’t just benefit the couple and their three young sons... but a portion of the profits go toward those who are hungry and homeless veterans“

We don't even try to hide it anymore, huh? We're just going to front-load the sentence by saying “this guy, who is already drawing a salary financed by your tax dollars, is now asking you to give him money AGAIN...but a little bit will go toward the people who are actually suffering.”

It's clear that the American Aristocracy is in full on “let them eat cake” mode, except apparently the profit margin isn't good enough for cake these days..