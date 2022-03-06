Eric Leitzen: Demand working class tax cuts

Well, the Minnesota legislature is in session and the spin machines are already humming so fast they'd make a tornado dizzy. Sen. Jeremy Miller is leading the charge by telling the half truth on that old GOP hobbyhorse of taxes.

Quick question: how come the Republicans always talk about lowering taxes, but even when they do it doesn't seem like things get better? How come it seems that, no matter if a D or an R is in charge, the rich people just keep getting richer. Isn't that weird?

Just barking out “tax cuts” is an attempt to hornswoggle you and the other people in your neighborhood who actually work for a living. We don't need across the board tax cuts that help the rich, we need working-class tax cuts for our day-to-day: sales taxes, child taxes, and local taxes, not property taxes or income taxes.

The people who benefit from property and income tax cuts already have all the income and property. They did not work for it, or at the very least they haven't worked anywhere near as hard as you have for so much less. It's time for them to pay you back.

That is your money. You worked for it, but never got it. For 40 years now profits and productivity have gone up but wages have not kept pace. Meanwhile, the rich are richer than ever before and they sure aren't working 300 times harder. You are owed 40 years of back pay. Demand it!

Eric Leitzen

Hokah, Minn.

