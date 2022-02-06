Emily Kurash Casey: Winona not really a haven for recreation and outdoors

I am extremely disappointed and angry at recent events involving pedestrians being struck on Broadway.

Winona Council’s short-sightedness and unwillingness to trust city staff's research in addition to numerous studies from other cities have led to significant harm on two people in a matter of weeks, just several months after voting down a project that could have significantly improved pedestrian safety. For publicly touting keeping people first in decisions, it seems the physical safety of people who walk is not actually on that list.

Winona likes to tout itself as a recreational haven for visitors and residents alike, but by eliminating projects that could have been significantly paid for by outside funds, it's clear that Winona isn't interested in truly being a place for people to be outside. That's not even taking into account the consideration of removing either a park or recreation center, where kids and families have immediate neighborhood access to an outside space to play. By eliminating safe spaces for people, Winona is not a haven for recreation and the outdoors. It's a great space for people with cars and wealthy people who can pay for equipment on their own property.

I'd love to discuss this matter further, or have an option for residents and taxpayers to directly share their thoughts with council members, but without a public comment period council is able to distance itself from the residents impacted by their votes.

It's extremely unusual for a community to have a practice of no public comment, and I hope we can change that very soon. I'm sure our council would be grateful for an opportunity to hear directly from voters in order to guide our community.

Emily Kurash Casey

Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0