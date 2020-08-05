Emily Kurash Casey: Rockey's collaborative spirit is key

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona is a town that’s continually evolving. We know that our future requires leaders who’ve shown tact, tenacity and wisdom. Jovy Rockey, as mayor, will continue the good work that has already begun in Winona.

I’ve seen first-hand the efforts and energy Jovy is willing to put forth in our community as a resident and business owner. She embraces our historic downtown while imagining new ways to bring life to old spaces.

She has skillfully navigated collaboration among landlords, businesses, artists, nonprofits and the public in initiatives such as Third Thursdays, Artists on Main Street, pop-up parks, artisan markets and more.

Her efforts give residents a reason to make downtown their regular destination and have brought significant visitor dollars into our community.

She’s been an advocate for further supporting individuals who are actively making Winona a place people want to live and work, and downtown Winona is at the heart of our future.

Jovy’s passion for supporting entrepreneurs will help Winona stay competitive as regional cities court would-be residents. Her focus is not inward. It’s outward and cyclical.

Jovy’s vision for Winona has room for all of us to thrive in it.

Emily Kurash Casey, Winona

