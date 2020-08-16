Emilio DeGrazia: Kruger will bring thoughtful solutions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I voted for Jeremy Miller in the last state Senate election, but I'm switching my vote to Sarah Kruger.

Miller presents himself as a "purple" candidate looking for middle ground between Democrats and hard-core Republicans. After 10 years in office, he has persistently aligned himself with Trumpish extremists.

In these very troubled times, we need cooperative middle-ground solutions to unprecedented problems. Partisan bickering will not work these days. Miller speaks about compromise but consistently votes for hardline business-as-usual politics.

Small town and rural public schools are desperate during this pandemic. National and state Republicans refuse to do the obvious: help the schools get necessary learning tools and implement infection-reducing health standards.

Further, Miller refuses to vote for bonding bills necessary to local economies.

Sarah Kruger is new and young. She is full of energy and is willing to listen to find common ground. She has balanced views about existing medical and insurance systems and property taxes.