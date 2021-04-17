Emilie Falc: Clean Car Standards merit support

One of our COVID-safe pleasures is driving around Winona County to explore new areas and find new spots where we can go on a long walk with our pandemic puppy. We’ve found several trails that go up into the wooded bluffs where we encountered wildlife including eagles and an owl.

Driving gives us a sense of freedom, yet we need to balance that freedom with our concern for clean air and clean water in our state’s 10,000+ lakes and streams.

Now is the time to transition to having more electric vehicles. A key selling point of most cars is the ability to test drive them. An important provision of the Clean Car Standard will provide us more opportunities to experience an electric vehicle before we purchase it, allowing consumers to see in our state dozens of models of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles that are available in other states because these states already have clean car standards. Consumers will have more choices, and will find competitive prices.

EV drivers benefit from lower fuel and maintenance costs over time and cleaner air, and the people around them will also experience better air quality.