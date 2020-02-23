Elizabeth Heublein: Share your voice to save family farms

One of our wise contemporary farmer philosophers, Wendell Berry, reminds us: If you eat, you are involved in agriculture.
If we are not farmers, we may not pay much attention to what is happening on the “back 40.”
The current farm crisis is not only affecting farmers. It is touching all of us. If you live in towns and cities, maybe you think there is nothing you can do. Not true.
People who eat are farmers’ natural allies. The current demolition of family farms is reminiscent of the 1980s when financial institutions and corporate agriculture ran farmers off the land. If the present tsunami of financial and agricultural corporate take-over succeeds, we as eaters will be at the giants’ mercy with food quality, cost and food safety.
Our farmers are fighting back, but they need your support. Farmers across the state have been meeting with local agriculture support agencies (Izaac Walton League & Sustainable Farming Association) to determine ways and means of combating this blight.
One venue available is Farmer & Community Roundtables, the opportunity for farmers and community members to share their ideas and solutions about how to keep local family farms economically and ecologically viable. Two roundtable conversations in the past year have yielded more than 500 ideas and solutions that are practical and sustainable.
You are invited to the next Farmer & Community Roundtable on March 14 at the Chatfield United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please consider sharing your voice and ideas at this event.
Lunch and child care will be provided with reservations. To reserve your place at the table and child care and to receive more information, call 507-796-0152 or email: erijharr@gmail.com.
Elizabeth Heublein, Altura