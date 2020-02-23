Elizabeth Heublein: Share your voice to save family farms

One of our wise contemporary farmer philosophers, Wendell Berry, reminds us: If you eat, you are involved in agriculture.

If we are not farmers, we may not pay much attention to what is happening on the “back 40.”

The current farm crisis is not only affecting farmers. It is touching all of us. If you live in towns and cities, maybe you think there is nothing you can do. Not true.

People who eat are farmers’ natural allies. The current demolition of family farms is reminiscent of the 1980s when financial institutions and corporate agriculture ran farmers off the land. If the present tsunami of financial and agricultural corporate take-over succeeds, we as eaters will be at the giants’ mercy with food quality, cost and food safety.

Our farmers are fighting back, but they need your support. Farmers across the state have been meeting with local agriculture support agencies (Izaac Walton League & Sustainable Farming Association) to determine ways and means of combating this blight.