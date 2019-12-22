I attended the Blue Heron Consort performance Dec. 15 at St Mary's Church in Winona.
This is one of the most amazing musical experiences I have had in years. This music is symbolic of how we, the people, could speak in harmony, many voices in one voice.
This ancient sacred music puts forth a significant message to the chaos and divisions we suffer in our country. We must start to hear how we can harmonize.
The Blue Heron Consort helps us hear that possibility.
Elizabeth Heublein, Altura
