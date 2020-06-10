Eileen Hanson: Let's build a world where all lives matter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I just spent a few hours on a Sunday afternoon standing and marching with probably a couple of hundred people in Winona raising concern about racism, police brutality and the senseless killing of innocent black people.

We gathered peacefully behind the courthouse as a symbol of places where black lives have literally and figuratively had less value than other lives. At one time, the law of the land - what we call justice -- held that a black life counted for just three-fifths that of a white person.

When we chant “Black Lives Matter” we are responding to a history and a lived reality that says otherwise. Too many times black people have been denied justice by a system that claims to be equal for all.

From the courthouse, we marched with our voices and our feet to City Hall. Here we chanted, loudly and together, the name of Breonna Taylor. Breonna was an innocent black woman killed in her home in Louisville, Ky., two months ago when police unleashed a hail of bullets while serving a “no knock” warrant at the wrong address.

Breonna was an EMT, an essential worker in this time of coronavirus, and a person dedicated to serving her community. But if not for the outrage rising from a string of unlawful killings of black people, we would not know her name.