Eileen Hanson: Let's build a world where all lives matter

I just spent a few hours on a Sunday afternoon standing and marching with probably a couple of hundred people in Winona raising concern about racism, police brutality and the senseless killing of innocent black people.
We gathered peacefully behind the courthouse as a symbol of places where black lives have literally and figuratively had less value than other lives. At one time, the law of the land - what we call justice -- held that a black life counted for just three-fifths that of a white person.
When we chant “Black Lives Matter” we are responding to a history and a lived reality that says otherwise. Too many times black people have been denied justice by a system that claims to be equal for all.
From the courthouse, we marched with our voices and our feet to City Hall. Here we chanted, loudly and together, the name of Breonna Taylor. Breonna was an innocent black woman killed in her home in Louisville, Ky., two months ago when police unleashed a hail of bullets while serving a “no knock” warrant at the wrong address.
Breonna was an EMT, an essential worker in this time of coronavirus, and a person dedicated to serving her community. But if not for the outrage rising from a string of unlawful killings of black people, we would not know her name.
I want to share this and respond directly to a bystander who shouted “all lives matter’ at the crowd gathered to remember Breonna. I don’t doubt this person believes that, and I don’t doubt that this person is a good man and probably a kind neighbor. He may not personally hold any belief in the inferiority of any individual or race. But that’s not what this is about.
Saying “all lives matter’ when people are crying out in grief at the tragic loss of innocent black lives is hurtful and harmful. Here’s why:
It denies the validity of the grief and rage being expressed. If I told you my mother was tragically killed recently you would hardly think it appropriate to respond to me that “all mothers die.”
It denies the lived experience of black people across this country.
The fact that the killing of unarmed black people whether by police (George Floyd, Breonna Taylor to name only two of the most recent examples) or by armed vigilantes (Ahmaud Arbery) is only in the news when there is a cellphone video evidence of it says loud and clear whose lives matter.
The delay in bringing their killers to justice by a system that purports to be equal justice for all says loud and clear whose lives really matter. Until black lives matter in word and in fact across this country, we cannot meaningfully say that all lives matter.
If you are seeing these demonstrations and are inclined to respond that “all lives matter,” please stand up with those who are crying out “Black Lives Matter” so we can build a world where indeed all lives are valued equally.
Eileen Hanson, Buffalo City
