Ed Thompson: Police should distance themselves from group

Like everyone else in the area, every day I see many signs asking me to “Support Our Police.” That’s a great idea, and I do my best, but it just became more difficult.

I read the article "It's Untethered to Reality" on the front page of Thursday’s Winona Daily News reporting that the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association is teaching police that Black Lives Matter and antifascist groups are planning “extreme violence“ and are “revolutionary movements whose aims are to overthrow the US government.”

Law enforcement officers who expect the public to trust and support them are the ones who need to counter this immediately. If you are an officer, you need to publicly disavow the false and inflammatory rhetoric of ILEETA. You need to take the initiative to be sure that your department immediately stops using any training materials from this racist organization or any others like them. You and other members of your department need to publicly speak up in support of the rights of every member of our community, regardless of race.

If you speak up, you show us that you deserve our trust, respect, and support. You will protect both your own safety and the safety of other members of the community. If you stay silent or if you support groups like ILEETA, you show us that you don’t deserve our support.