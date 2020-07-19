Ed Hahn: Get to know mayoral candidate Scott Sherman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We will soon elect a new mayor for our community, and I am writing to encourage you to get to know candidate Scott Sherman.

I have known Scott for five years and had the pleasure of getting to know him in 2015 when we both attended the weeklong Blandin Community Leadership Program in Grand Rapids.

The purpose of the Blandin program is to develop and sustain healthy communities throughout Minnesota by providing intensive training for community leaders who are nominated and apply.

It is a transformative experience, but I can tell you that it changed Scott’s life.

Scott was already active in Winona’s outdoor community through involvement with Live Well Winona, the Winona Outdoor Recreation Alliance, the Winona Trails Committee and Winona Area Mountain Bikers.

After Blandin, Scott was inspired to engage with all facets of Winona, take on a greater leadership role, and work to build a stronger community.

Since then, he has committed to learning about issues facing our community through regular attendance at City Council and committee meetings, and taking on leadership roles with the Flyway Trail Steering Committee, Trinona and Winona County Economic Development Authority.