Ed Hahn: Get to know mayoral candidate Scott Sherman

We will soon elect a new mayor for our community, and I am writing to encourage you to get to know candidate Scott Sherman.
I have known Scott for five years and had the pleasure of getting to know him in 2015 when we both attended the weeklong Blandin Community Leadership Program in Grand Rapids.
The purpose of the Blandin program is to develop and sustain healthy communities throughout Minnesota by providing intensive training for community leaders who are nominated and apply.
It is a transformative experience, but I can tell you that it changed Scott’s life.
Scott was already active in Winona’s outdoor community through involvement with Live Well Winona, the Winona Outdoor Recreation Alliance, the Winona Trails Committee and Winona Area Mountain Bikers.
After Blandin, Scott was inspired to engage with all facets of Winona, take on a greater leadership role, and work to build a stronger community.
Since then, he has committed to learning about issues facing our community through regular attendance at City Council and committee meetings, and taking on leadership roles with the Flyway Trail Steering Committee, Trinona and Winona County Economic Development Authority.
Scott is a dedicated individual and excited to work creating a Winona that is healthy and economically strong for all of us. He understands the value of our natural resources and arts and culture scene for tourism and our overall well-being.
He wants to engage with local education and industry leaders to attract and retain talent, and continue to build upon the projects revitalizing Levee Park and our downtown. Most importantly, he invites all of us to work together for a strong, healthy and vibrant Winona.
In 2015 when we attended Blandin, when everyone carpooled to Grand Rapids 305 miles away, Scott rode his bike because he committed to doing it. At week’s end, despite offers for a ride, Scott got back on his bike and finished the job. As mayor, he will do the same for Winona.
I invite you to get to know Scott Sherman by visiting scottshermanformayor.com.
Ed Hahn, Winona
