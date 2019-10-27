{{featured_button_text}}

We would like to thank our family, friends and community for the outpouring of love that has been shown to Duane and I.

It’s hard to describe how much you all mean to us and how grateful we are to experience such love and support in Duane’s fight against Esophageal cancer and heart disease. We are forever grateful. God bless you all.

Duane and Penny Koehler, Winona

