On Dec. 6, Kathy Welch joined an elite group of individuals when she was inducted into the Youth Intervention Hall of Fame.

Nominated for the Friends of Youth Leadership Award, Kathy was chosen because she stood out as a leader in her field with a tireless commitment to youth.

Since 1999, the Youth Intervention Hall of Fame includes individuals who go above and beyond in their service to youth in need and recognizes them for their accomplishments.

Over the years, only 86 individuals out of thousands of youth workers have achieved such status in the Youth Intervention field.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is a big deal,” said Paul Meunier, executive director of the Youth Intervention Programs Associations. “We know that everyone who devotes their career to helping our most vulnerable youth is a superstar, but Hall of Fame members stand out as incredible people that we should all try to emulate.”

"Youth work welcomes everyone and commits to encouraging and investing deeply in our young people. Their stories and successes inspire me and I am honored to be recognized on their behalf." Kathy said, referring to this honor.

Kathy works for the Miller Mentoring program as a high school program coordinator. Miller Mentoring serves 5th-12th graders at Winona Area Public Schools and commits to helping students excel socially, emotionally and academically.

The primary goal of the program is to plant a seed to a better future.

Drew Althoff, Winona

Drew Althoff is program manager of Miller Mentoring.

