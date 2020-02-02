There are many jobs available to Winona residents.
U.S. Census jobs provide great pay, flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks.
The important work of the decennial census will begin in April and end in September.
Census takers must be 18 years old, must speak English and must be eligible to work in the USA. Apply now at 2020Census.gov/jobs.
Douglas Root, Roseville, Minnesota
