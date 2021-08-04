Doug Nopar: Preserve water quality, keep animal unit cap on farms

The Daley Farm is appealing to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, asking the Court to grant them the farm expansion variance previously denied by Winona County. The District Court ordered them to return to the new Winona County Board of Adjustment to seek a variance.

For 20-plus years, Winona County has had an animal unit cap of 1,500 “animal units “ on farms. The Daley’s proposal, if granted, would allow them to expand to 5,289 animal units -- more than three times what current county law allows.

I don’t get what the Daleys and their two Winona County Board boosters, Marcia Ward and Steve Jacob, don’t understand. The law was put in place precisely to protect local water quality and the financial viability of small and mid-size livestock farms.

No matter where who we are, or where we sit on the political spectrum, one thing is certain, the people of Winona County want clean water for our future and prosperity.

In the past, Ward and Jacob have routinely carried the interests of factory farms and Big Ag (and the frac sand industry and bluff top developers) when they’ve had the majority vote on the County Board. It is hypocritical for them and the Daley Farm to continually whine when they do not get their way.

Doug Nopar

Winona

