Doug Nopar: On scapegoats and coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Immigrants provide labor when we need labor and scapegoats when we need scapegoats." So says my friend, “Rochester Phil.”

The coronavirus is certainly unprecedented in our lifetimes, at least in its ability to afflict public health and our economy.

What is not new, however, is who we choose to blame for our pain — the foreigner and the immigrant. The immigrant-blaming comments I am already hearing, and the reports filed by the Asian-American community with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, are certainly disturbing.

As a longtime, rural Winona County resident, I know we’re better than that.

I say thanks to the Hmong farmers at the market, the Mexican neighbor that serves up the best quesadillas, the members of the Shared Ground Latino farming cooperative beginning their own farming enterprises, and so many more wonderful stories of entrepreneurship and contributions to our food and farming culture in rural Minnesota.

Can coronavirus make us see that we really are all in this together, no matter where we come from? It’s a choice we face: Do we pour hot fuel on what divides us, or do we build a bridge of humanity? Let’s choose the latter.

Doug Nopar, Winona