Doug Nopar: Olson protects environmental interests

I urge Winona voters to re-elect Greg Olson to the County Board, and to vote for him in the Aug. 11 primary.

When the county debated bluffland protection, Olson was there, voting to protect the bluffs.

When the county was faced with the onslaught of industrial frac sand mining, Olson was there, voting to protect us from this wildcat industry, and saving Winona residents from literally thousands and thousands of mining trucks hauling silica sand through the city to the port at the river.

Where Olson is deeply concerned about water quality and public health, his two primary election opponents seem intent on opening up Winona County to large-scale industrial agriculture.

His opponents’ views, revealed in recent local news coverage, would further threaten both the environment and the viability of small and mid-size farms. That’s not what we need in Winona County.

The Aug. 11 primary vote will make a difference. Vote Greg Olson.

Doug Nopar, Winona

