Doug Nopar: Miller's priorities fail to protect public

Miller’s priorities fail to protect public

I am concerned about Sen. Jeremy Miller’s priorities and his lauding of the police without any acknowledgement that the criminal justice system is in deep need of reform, particularly on the matter of race.

I called Miller to express my disappointment with him when he announced the Senate Republican agenda last month. In response, he claimed that last year’s legislature passed “the most comprehensive law enforcement reform legislation in history.” Unfortunately, that’s only his side of the story. The communities most directly affected by police abuses instead say that the highest priority reforms being requested were actually blocked last year by Miller and his Senate colleagues.

The senator’s talk about policing without acknowledging that Minnesota has a race problem in law enforcement is just not OK for a “leader” in his position. Documenting Minnesota’s severe racial profiling legacy goes back 20 plus years. In their report, “Reducing Racial Disparity While Enhancing Public Safety,” the Council on Crime and Justice examined 17 separate studies in an effort to understand why racial disparity in Minnesota’s justice system is so exceptionally high compared to other states. From arrest to imprisonment, the disparity is over twice the national average.

Miller’s priorities fail to protect the public. Instead, they incite fear among us. I expect better from a state senator that, in the past, has called himself a “moderate,” a member of the so-called “purple caucus,” and claims that he works for genuine, caring solutions in our community.

To hear Miller’s priorities, one would think that violent crime was up in southeast Minnesota. But it is not. Miller appears to be ignorant that policy conversations about policing are racially charged. Done well, those conversations can bring all Minnesotans together, rural and urban, white and black, immigrant and native-born. Done poorly, as in this case, they divide us.

Doug Nopar

Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0