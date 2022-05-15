Don Evanson: Supporting Jennifer Carnahan in special election

We deserve to know our elections are safe and secure. Anything less places the foundation of American democracy is at risk. Sadly, Congressional Democrats have been hard at work to overturn proven election security measures, exposing our elections to the risks of negligence, fraud, or abuse.

Minnesota’s First Congressional District needs to elect a champion for election integrity. Jennifer Carnahan is the only candidate with a proven history of fighting to keep our elections safe and secure.

During her tenure as Chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota, Carnahan implemented an election integrity task force to help protect our elections.

Jennifer’s late husband, Congressman Jim Hagedorn, voted against certifying the electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania. The recently released documentary, 2000 Mules, shows that Jim was rightfully pursuing what he believed to be true.

Jennifer has said she would have done the same and will do the same should we ever find ourselves questioning the validity of election results again.

Jennifer Carnahan is the political outsider and businesswoman southern Minnesota needs to take on Washington’s cesspool of corruption. I am proud to support her for this year’s special election and will be voting for her on May 24, the Special Election Primary, and again on August 9, the Special Election.

Don Evanson

Minnesota City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0