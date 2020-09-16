Don Evanson: Renovate old high school auditorium

I wish that I could do it, and I would do it at the drop of the hat if I could.
There appears to be enough wealth in Winona -- and to do it without taxpayer subsidy -- to do both; buy up the block bounded by 4th, 5th, Washington and Johnson streets to build a parking ramp, and to acquire and renovate the former Winona High School Auditorium.
That said, I am not a historic preservation aficionado, especially when influenced by the "too heavy-hand of government."
But the auditorium is of historical significance to Winona -- so many Winonans have participated in performances there, with its great acoustics and seating, and it could be beautifully renovated into a wonderful auditorium that would contribute to the ongoing revitalization of the center of my Winona hometown.
Don Evanson, Minnesota City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!