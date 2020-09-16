Don Evanson: Renovate old high school auditorium

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I wish that I could do it, and I would do it at the drop of the hat if I could.

There appears to be enough wealth in Winona -- and to do it without taxpayer subsidy -- to do both; buy up the block bounded by 4th, 5th, Washington and Johnson streets to build a parking ramp, and to acquire and renovate the former Winona High School Auditorium.

That said, I am not a historic preservation aficionado, especially when influenced by the "too heavy-hand of government."

But the auditorium is of historical significance to Winona -- so many Winonans have participated in performances there, with its great acoustics and seating, and it could be beautifully renovated into a wonderful auditorium that would contribute to the ongoing revitalization of the center of my Winona hometown.

Don Evanson, Minnesota City

